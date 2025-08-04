Frosty morning affecting Dunedin flights

There's widespread frost across Dunedin this morning, with early flights affected and motorists warned to take care.

A flight scheduled to arrive from Christchurch at 7.40am and one to depart for that city at 8.10am have been cancelled.

It was -6°C at Mosgiel earlier this morning.

Grit trucks are being used but the Dunedin City Council is advising people to take care on roads and footpaths.

"Our contractors are out checking and treating main roads as required."

It's also a cold, frosty morning in Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District, with dry roads and clear skies.

There are patches of fog around Clyde and temperatures ranging from -2°C to -6°C, a spokeswoman for the Central Otago District Council said.

"Caution is still advised in shaded areas and on bridge decks as these could be slippery especially around daybreak.

"Keep an eye out for excess grit, reduce your speeds and drive to the conditions."

In Queenstown, there were only a few slippery patches to be cautious of, a spokesman for the district council advised.

These include the Fernhill roundabout at One Mile and the odd spot on Glenorchy Road heading out to Wilsons Bay. Precautionary grit has been applied on Mt Aspiring Road at the Glendhu Bluffs.

Over the Crown Range road, the CMA anti-freezing agent is doing its job where applied with no major issues to report.

Temperatures early this morning ranged from -1° in Wānaka to -5°C at Albert Town and Hawea Flat; -5° in Arrowtown, -3° around Shotover Country and Jacks Point. It was -7° in the Lindis Valley but just above freezing south of Alexandra.

