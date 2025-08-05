Sled dog race howling good time

The howls of eager dogs echoed throughout the frosty Alexandra morning as dogs and humans teamed up to take on the McArthur Ridge Mush Up Sled Dog Race on Saturday.

Organiser Sarah Campbell, of Main Ridge Sled Dog Club in Dunedin, said there were about 80 entries for both Saturday and yesterday’s events spread throughout various classes, an improvement on last year.

"There’s a rig class, two lots of scooters, a bikjor [biking with your dog], canicross, plus we have a veterans class for old dogs, novice for new people and juniors for kids."

Taking part for the first time was Debbie Elliman, of Lawrence, and her Siberian husky, Echo.

The duo were nervous to race the bikjor category but looked forward to giving it a go.

Also taking part in the bikjor and with a dog named Echo was Christina Rock, of Edendale, who has been racing for three years.

The Echo in this duo was a greyhound, an unusual sight at such an event.

Greyhounds were not endurance dogs and one of the challenges in racing in events like this was heat, Ms Rock said.

"I do have to watch them very carefully because they do build up a lot of heat real quick."

To avoid overheating, the duo would sprint then cool off in intervals.

In his eye-catching helmet Daryn Chalmers, of Invercargill, took part in multiple events on the Saturday.

"I’ve been racing for ... 16, 17 years now and I found it [the helmet] at a market in Christchurch and I was like, this is brilliant. I have to have this."

In the one-dog scooter race, his dog Henderson James was vocal in his excitement to start the race.

The race went really well for the duo, with the trail and the beautiful Central Otago scenery adding to the experience, he said.