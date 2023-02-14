Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Central Otago A&P Show, Omakau Saturday, February 11

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago
    Betty Leask, of Alexandra, checks out the Victoria sponges in the home industry pavilion. PHOTOS:...
    Betty Leask, of Alexandra, checks out the Victoria sponges in the home industry pavilion. PHOTOS: JULIE ASHER
    Chris Morris and his daughter Millie (1), of Alexandra, enjoy a spell in the shade.
    Chris Morris and his daughter Millie (1), of Alexandra, enjoy a spell in the shade.
    Maniototo Area School pupil Bradley Shaw (15), of Omakau, makes burgers at the year 13 senior...
    Maniototo Area School pupil Bradley Shaw (15), of Omakau, makes burgers at the year 13 senior camp fundraising stand.
    Cyndy Jenkinson, of Arrowtown, and her bony friend Alistair, relax in a Model A closed-cab pickup...
    Cyndy Jenkinson, of Arrowtown, and her bony friend Alistair, relax in a Model A closed-cab pickup belonging to Mrs Jenkinson and her husband Murray.

     

    Advertisement