Central Otago A&P Show, Omakau Saturday, February 11

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Regions Central Otago 0 Comments Betty Leask, of Alexandra, checks out the Victoria sponges in the home industry pavilion. PHOTOS: JULIE ASHER Chris Morris and his daughter Millie (1), of Alexandra, enjoy a spell in the shade. Maniototo Area School pupil Bradley Shaw (15), of Omakau, makes burgers at the year 13 senior camp fundraising stand. Cyndy Jenkinson, of Arrowtown, and her bony friend Alistair, relax in a Model A closed-cab pickup belonging to Mrs Jenkinson and her husband Murray. Related Stories Clutha Health First chief executive mihi whakatau (welcome), Balclutha, Wednesday, February 8 Citizenship ceremony, Fullwood Room, Dunedin Centre, Wednesday, February 8 Coast to Coast, Kumara Beach (West Coast) to New Brighton Beach (East Coast), February 10 and 11 Gibbston Summer Concert Series, Gibbston Valley Winery, Queenstown, Saturday, February 11 People: 150 years of Clarks Mill Staff BBQ at Larnach Castle Waitati Music Festival Nigel Brown’s exhibition opening People: 'Hooked on Cricket', Dunedin People: Upper Clutha Rugby Club - 40 years since claiming White Horse Cup People: 'The Truth Game' premiere, Fortune Theatre People: Big Night In sponsors launch and cast announcement More