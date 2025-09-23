South revels in Ranfurly Shield win

A victorious Otago is sharing the Ranfurly Shield with supporters in the South.

The team wrestled the Log o' Wood from old enemy Canterbury in a 38-36 thrilling encounter in Christchurch on Saturday.

Also on display was the Farah Palmer Cup, won by the women's team, Otago Spirit, who beat Northland Kauri 37-12 in front of a home crowd the following day.

ODT photographer Peter McIntosh captured special moments as players Jake Te Hiwi and Finn Hurley visited Milton and Balclutha on Monday.