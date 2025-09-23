Tuesday, 23 September 2025

South revels in Ranfurly Shield win

    Balclutha firefighters, from left, Cam Brown, Gavin Sutton, Justin Shanks and Hemi Woodhouse at the Clutha Rugby Club. Player Jake Te Hiwi holds the Farah Palmer Cup and Finn Hurley has the Ranfurly Shield.
    Anaru Unahi, 12, of Clutha Valley got to hold the Log o' Wood.
    Finn Hurley and Jake Te Hiwi with Milton fans Phoebe Scott, 8, and George Scott aged 14.
    Supporters of all ages at Rugby Park in Milton.
    Young fans got to hold the Ranfurly Shield and Farah Palmer Cup won by the men's and women's teams at the weekend.
    Otago's name engraved on the Ranfurly Shield.
    Jock Martin, of Lawrence, with the players.
    Finn Hurley with young Otago fans.

    A victorious Otago is sharing the Ranfurly Shield with supporters in the South. 

    The team wrestled the Log o' Wood from old enemy Canterbury in a 38-36 thrilling encounter in Christchurch on Saturday.

    Also on display was the Farah Palmer Cup, won by the women's team, Otago Spirit, who beat Northland Kauri 37-12  in front of a home crowd the following day.

    ODT photographer Peter McIntosh captured special moments as players Jake Te Hiwi and Finn Hurley visited Milton and Balclutha on Monday.

    South Otago mayor Bryan Cadogan takes a selfie with players Finn Hurley (left) and Jake Te Hiwi. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

     

     

