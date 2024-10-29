Central Otago olive oil strikes gold

Jannette and Michael Hope, of Alexandra, celebrate winning a gold medal and best-in-class at the 2024 Olives NZ Awards this month for their Awanui Olive Oil. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There's gold in the Central Otago hills — and, for one couple, in their oil too.

Awanui Olive Oil owners Michael and Jannette Hope, of Alexandra, were thrilled to win a gold medal and top their class at the 2024 Olives NZ Awards, in Wellington, earlier this month.

"We’re overjoyed and humbled by this recognition," Mrs Hope said.

"Our team’s dedication to sustainable farming practices, meticulous attention to detail and passion for producing exceptional olive oil has paid off. This award is a testament to Central Otago’s unique terroir and our region’s potential for producing world-class olive oil."

Awanui Olive Oil topped the boutique medium blends class as well as taking the gold medal.

Mr Hope is Central Otago Olive Growers president. The group was made up of olive growers from Alexandra to Bendigo, he said. They held a community pressing day each May for those with less than 30kg to be pressed.

While there were a few larger groves in the area, there were many more smaller ones and the day gave small producers the chance to see the press in action, meet other growers and take home bottled oil from the day’s pressing.

Central Otago was the world’s most southern olive-growing region. Low rainfall meant the dry air reduced the risk of pests and diseases found in temperate climates.

However, the growing season was shorter and fruit yield much lower than in the North Island. Producers could expect an oil yield of 15% in a warm year and as low as 10% if there were pre-harvest frosts.

"Awanui Olive Oil’s achievement is a shining example of Central Otago’s thriving olive oil industry. The commitment to quality and sustainability sets a high standard for New Zealand’s olive oil producers," Mr Hope said.