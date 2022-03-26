Central Otago set to star again

Under the Vines production crew filming at Earnscleugh. Filming of the show’s second season has started in Central Otago. PHOTO: DEAN O’GORMAN

Central Otago has slipped back in to the familiar role of supporting actor.

Television series Under the Vines has returned to the region to film the show’s second season, a role that was secured before the first season even hit the airwaves.

Producer Paul Yates said cast and crew would be in the area for 10 weeks shooting at various locations around Clyde, as well as Gibbston and Queenstown.

The region was the perfect setting for the show, he said.

"Central Otago has become one of the premier wine-making regions in Aotearoa, if not the world so that, coupled with its natural beauty, make it such a perfect backdrop for the story of Daisy Monroe and Louis Oakley trying to run the struggling Oakley Wines Vineyard they inherit."

Leading lady and co-executive producer Rebecca Gibney had a big hand in choosing the show’s location, he said.

Originally conceived as being set in South Australia, Central Otago was chosen so Gibney could be closer to her Dunedin home.

"We love filming in this beautiful landscape and representing the warm, friendly people of Central Otago," Yates said.

Central Otago residents were involved as extras and in a few smaller speaking roles, as well as part of the crew.

