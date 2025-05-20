Construction of off-road cycle link set to begin

ODT GRAPHIC

Construction is due to begin on another connection to Central Otago’s trail network with an off-road cycle link from Kāmoanahaehae — Riverside Park to the Linger and Die Reserve in Alexandra.

A Central Otago District Council spokesperson said the trail link would take people off Rivers St and along the toe of the bank of Manuherikia River, as indicated on the map.

The project is funded by Wairoa Manuherikia, a project of the Manuherikia Catchment Group and the Ministry for the Environment.

Manuherikia Catchment Group general manager Clare Hadley said the Waiora Manuherikia project was about connecting the community with their awa, so the whole community could appreciate the Manuherikia River and the recreational, cultural and economic connections many have to it.

"It’s exciting to see this part of the project come to life," Ms Hadley said.

The recreational users’ group was enthusiastic in its support for the trail, Ms Hadley said.

Construction of the trail at this stage would cost $120,000.

Once construction of the trail was completed, native plants would be planted along the riverbank to replace the willows that were removed late last year.

— APL