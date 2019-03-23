Council office refurbishment over budget

The Central Otago District Council office in Alexandra. Photo: Central Otago District Council

A refurbishment of the Central Otago District Council offices has gone over budget and will now cost more than $1 million, councillors have heard.

Feedback on the project from staff and the public was positive and the project was otherwise proceeding well, Vincent and Teviot Valley property and facilities officer Christina Martin told councillors at their meeting this week.

The project, to refurbish all interior areas at the council building other than the finance area and council chambers, which were done in 2012-13 and 2015-16 respectively, was initially priced at $770,000.

However, the estimated cost is now $1,016,855, including a $160,000 contingency.

Several things had contributed to the overspend, including adjustments to the floor layout and subsequent work needed; and having to install a different type of fire and emergency alarm system from that which was initially proposed, Ms Martin said.

The first stage of the project, in the reception, tourism and community services area, had been completed, and the next area to be refurbished was the planning department. Another update on costs would be given to councillors once stage two was completed, Ms Martin said.

The refurbishment was being funded by accumulated depreciation already being rated for each year, council property and facilities manager Mike Kerr said.