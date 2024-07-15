Deadline for dark sky appeals next month

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Any appeal to the Environment Court against Naseby being identified as a dark sky precinct will need to be in by August 22.

The closing date for appeal was included in a Central Otago District Council public notice last week relating to acceptance of an additional chapter in its district plan.

This was about areas where policies would be aimed at protecting the view of stars in the night sky from adverse effects of artificial lighting.

Such lighting, if it is not well controlled, tends to obscure views of the stars.

Naseby, which is considered to be in the top tier for sky quality, was identified as a dark sky precinct and other areas might be added in future.

The plan change specifically protects the quality of Naseby's dark skies through the establishment of lighting codes and monitoring.

Community development organisation Naseby Vision has been instrumental in pursuing the protection of the night sky from light pollution.

Among its goals is to create a culture of awe of the Naseby and Maniototo pristine night sky and to ensure appropriate outdoor lighting product advice is available.

It also wants to encourage new small businesses and services to underpin Naseby’s potential astronomy tourism.

The group is working towards getting DarkSky International community accreditation, which would set Naseby apart from other areas that have achieved recognition.

Other night sky accreditations in New Zealand are for "reserve" and "sanctuary" areas that do not have urban development.

Changes to rules governing light use in the town and on nearby rural land were agreed by the district council last month.

Federated Farmers wanted an exemption for agricultural activities.

"The submitter considered that it would be costly for contractors to have to replace lights to operate within the precinct and that limiting the use of lights in operational areas could have health and safety implications for farm workers", it was stated in a hearing panel’s report.

The Federated Farmers submission was rejected, but the hearing panel said farm vehicles would be exempt from compliance with the provisions.

