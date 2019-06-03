Discussion begins on church's fate

Questions remain over the future of an historic church building in Clyde, although "robust discussions" have begun.

About 50 attendees gathered for a public meeting at Clyde's St Mungo's Church last week for talks on the building.

The sale of the church was first mooted in 2015, due to a declining number of congregants.

However, the Anglican Diocesan Council later decided to retain ownership of St Michael's and set up a trust to establish and run the site as a spiritual retreat.

The council had engaged a properties commission in December to explore potential options for the church.

The commission had not yet held formal talks on the matter.

Last week's meeting was led by Central Otago Heritage Trust chairman David Ritchie.

Mr Ritchie said the talks did not "try to dive into detailed ideas" but were focused more on establishing a process.

"We didn't really go into the detail. Because it was a first up [meeting] it was more the start of a process. It was to gather an understanding as to the interests of the community."

A working group made up of community members had now been established where ideas on the building could be developed and delivered to residents for feedback.

Mr Ritchie said he was hoping the newly formed committee would meet in a fortnight.