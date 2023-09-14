El Nino triggers fire rules

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Long stretches of dry weather have firefighters and farmers on high alert.

Yesterday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) issued notice a restricted fire season would come in to force for Central Otago and Upper Waitaki zones from 8am today — one month earlier than usual.

In Cromwell, the daily fire severity rating was more than double the 17-year average for this time of year and well above where it was at the same time in 2015 — the start of the last strong El Nino weather event.

A restricted fire season means a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

Otago district community risk manager James Knapp said Central Otago had already met the key indicators for a restricted fire season to be in place.

"It is shaping up to be an extraordinary season, even before the expected El Nino weather pattern takes full effect over the coming weeks and months," Mr Knapp said.

"We need people to plan their burns carefully and contact us early so we can issue fire permits, which can take up to 10 days to process," he said.

With strong dry winds forecast for today, any fires that had already been burning this week would need to be checked and fully extinguished, he said.

Mr Knapp urged people not to become complacent, as it was still early in the meteorological spring and s no substantial rain was expected over the coming months leading into summer.

"The days will continue to get drier, and it is expected to be like this for the coming months.

"During previous strong El Nino seasons, these zones [Central Otago and Upper Waitaki] have experienced very large fires.

"The fire history shows that significant fires can ignite and spread quickly in grass and scrub even when the fire danger is moderate, so we must be vigilant when undertaking any activities which could cause fires," Mr Knapp said.

While controlled burns are still able to be carried out with a permit, the need to supervise any permitted burn is essential.

Maniototo farmer Emma Crutchley, of Poketai Station, near Ranfurly, said while it was "not untypical" for it to be dry at this time of year, it had been a long dry streak.

The sheep and beef farm was still benefiting from moisture from winter. However, that would not always be the case.

"With the change to El Nino we expect it to continue to be staying dry, so we’re watching conditions," she said.

"Certainly with El Nino, we’re watching the forecast."

shannon.thomson@odt.co.nz