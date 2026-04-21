Fine fleece on display

Steve Matheson. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

WS Hickey & Son staffer Steve Matheson looks over the fleeces at the 2026 New Zealand National Golden Fleece Exhibition hosted by the Central Otago A&P Association at WS Hickey & Son Woolstore in Omakau at the weekend.

The exhibition, in its 57th year, was judged by Kevin Waldron, of PGGW, and Andrew McNeil, of NZ Merino.

The Royal A&P Society of New Zealand announced the 2026 supreme fleece winners as Armidale Merino Stud, fine fleece; P & P Dodd, strong fleece; and D & M Maxwell, black and coloured fleece.