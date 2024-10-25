Finn Butcher celebration in Central sunk by weather

Finn Butcher, Central Otago’s first Olympic gold medallist. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The official celebration for Olympic gold medallist Finn Butcher in Alexandra tomorrow has been canned.

Owing to the weather forecast and warnings, outgoing Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan and the Central Otago Whitewater Club made the call today to cancel tomorrow's community welcome to Butcher.

However, the club's evening fundraising dinner will still take place at 6:30pm tomorrow. There are still a few tickets available.

Butcher, who won the gold medal in the kayak cross at the Paris Olympics, was set to paddle down the Manuherikia River and then meet people coming out of the river, followed by a short ceremony at Centennial Park.

Butcher grew up in Alexandra and started his paddling career in waterways around the town.

Cadogan is standing down as mayor tomorrow.

- APL