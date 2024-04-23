Fire crews battle Cromwell laundromat blaze

Fire crews battled into the early hours of this morning to bring a Cromwell laundromat blaze under control.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said Fenz crews were called to Pacific Linen Laundromat in Traders Lane at 8.50pm.

When crews from Cromwell, Clyde and Alexandra arrived, the business was well alight and a second alarm was transmitted by the Cromwell firefighters.

Alexandra responded with a tanker and command unit and Clyde came with an additional fire appliance.

Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief Neil Gillespie said chemicals were stored at the site but "didn't cause us any particular issues to deal with".

The blaze, located near the back of the building, was brought under control by 1am.

A Fenz fire investigator was at the scene determining the cause of the fire.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious, the spokeswoman said.

