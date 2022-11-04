Flying visit: kaka sets up in back yard kowhai tree

A kaka has taken up residence in Roxburgh. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / GAYLENE BENTLEY

An uninvited guest has made itself at home in Joyce Mooney’s back yard — but she has no complaints.

A kaka — a large, boisterous parrot endemic to New Zealand — has taken up residence in a kowhai tree in the Roxburgh woman’s garden.

Mrs Mooney said the kaka had been seen around Roxburgh before it settled in her tree nearly two weeks ago.

"It doesn’t really go away for anyone apart from when it rains — then it goes to the walnut tree."

Bellbirds, tui and other birdlife were often attracted to the tree thanks to sugar water and apple left by her neighbour Alice, and she felt this was a factor in the kaka sticking around so long, she said.

"It’s spent lots of time sitting on the dog kennel [under the tree] drinking the sugar water and apple."

It was also partial to the kowhai tree’s nectar — one evening, she and her husband Keith heard a large thump and went outside to find the kaka lying on top of the dog kennel, Mrs Mooney said.

Department of Conservation technical adviser ecology Bruce McKinlay said South Island kaka were found in some forested sites on the west coast of the island from the Nelson region to Fiordland, on some islands including Stewart Island, and in the Orokonui Ecosanctuary near Dunedin.

They typically lived in the forest and needed large areas of native forest for populations to survive

The kaka in Mrs Mooney’s garden was first seen in Roxburgh about three months ago, and local staff had seen it feeding on fresh shoots around the township, Mr McKinlay said.

"While it’s unusual for a kaka to be seen in the Alexandra region, it’s not unheard of. For example, one spent the winter in the area several years ago."

Kaka were good flyers and could travel large distances, he said.

"We know from recent radio tracking work in the North Island that kaka are highly mobile in the landscape. This movement, while exceptional in our eyes, is just within the norm of movement for kaka. For example, kaka banded at Hamilton have travelled as far as Great Barrier Island and back."

It was important people gave the birds space, Mr McKinlay said.

"They can be curious birds but they are still wild animals and we do not want to encourage them to interact with people."

