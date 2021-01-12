Four hurt in Alexandra crash

PHOTO: JARED MORGAN

Emergency services work at the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of Royal Tce and Enterprise St, Alexandra, yesterday.

A St John spokeswoman said four people were treated at the scene for mild to moderate injuries following the crash, which happened at 4.15pm.

The impact of the crash between two SUVs, a black Kia and a white Toyota, caused the latter to roll.

A police spokeswoman said they were investigating the cause of the crash.

A neighbour said the Toyota was carrying orchard workers returning home from work and she believed the Kia had ‘‘T-boned’’ it.

‘‘Someone was going too fast,’’ she said.

The crash led to the closure of Royal Tce for about 30 minutes until the Alexandra Volunteer Fire Brigade completed a clean-up of the scene.