High level of craftmanship leads to award

This house in Wānaka, built by Level Construction, has won a clutch of awards, including the supreme award for homes over $1million, at the southern region’s Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Wānaka home built by Level Construction has been awarded the Supreme House of the Year award for homes over $1million at the southern region’s Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

Judges said the house stood out from first impressions and the level of craftsmanship was of the highest standard across all trades.

The home also won the Resene New Home $2million - $4million category, McKenzie & Willis interior design award, Plumbing World bathroom excellence award, and a gold award.