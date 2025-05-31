Another grant secured for museum

Another $350,000 grant has been secured to fit out Cromwell’s new museum, on top of an earlier confirmed $1.1 million grant, but the total falls short of the $1.6 million needed to create a "world-class" space.

Deputy mayor and Cromwell councillor Neil Gillespie said council project manager Phil Quinn had "pulled a rabbit out of the hat" when he delivered news of the museum’s success with its latest application for funds, from the Lottery Grant Board, at a council meeting on Wednesday.

However, the $350,000 promised from Lottery’s heritage pool was not the full $500,000 asked for, meaning work continued to make up the shortfall.

Mr Quinn said discussions were already under way with Otago Community Trust, while Central Lakes Trust had committed upwards of $1m towards the project.

He said the museum was "pushing the boundaries" with an aim to utilise technology to make its long-term exhibits animated and interactive rather than "static".

When questioned by councillor Stuart Duncan on the $1.6m price tag attached to the project, council community experience manager David Scoones said the goal was for a world-class events centre, so the museum it housed should be world class to match.

The money would also need to cover the relocation of artefacts from the existing museum in the Cromwell Mall to the new facility as well as any required consents, staff said.

Cr Gillespie said the fit-out costs were not being borne by ratepayers.

However, it was confirmed council staff would collaborate with the museum trust on the project, receive funding grants on its behalf and oversee all contractors.

On Wednesday, the mayor and councillors agreed to delegate financial authority for the project to council chief executive Peter Kelly.