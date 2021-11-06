Highlands owner buys track in Taupo

The owner of the Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell has bought a third track in New Zealand.

Tony Quinn-controlled interests have bought the Taupo Motorsport Park with the assets business and freehold land being sold for $9.8 million.

The purchase of the Taupo race circuit adds to Mr Quinn’s ownership of New Zealand’s two other premier tracks, Hampton Downs, near Hamilton, and

Tony Quinn

Highlands Motorsport Park at Cromwell.

He was also recently successful in his purchase of Queensland Raceway in Australia.

Mr Quinn was thrilled with the purchase of the Taupo track.

‘‘Third time lucky,’’ he said from his Queensland base.

‘‘We’ve got a few i’s to dot and t’s to cross before settlement in about a month but it’s a significant day.

‘‘We’ve got plenty of plans to get on with. That being said, I’ve never been one to talk too much about what I’m going to do, I’d rather get on and do it and then hopefully have everyone else talk about it.

‘‘The New Zealand team will have a busy summer, learning the park and getting to know the customers and the various arms of the business,’’ he said.

‘‘I’ve no doubt they are up for the challenge, and I look forward to being able to get to New Zealand and visit the three parks — one day soon I hope.’’

The circuit and facilities at Taupo were opened in 2007.

‘‘We are looking forward to adding a third track to our stable in New Zealand,’’ Highlands chief executive Josie Spillane said.

‘‘Tony has been very clear on his vision to have motorsport as part of his legacy in New Zealand, and it’s hard to believe in just eight short years since he arrived on the scene in New Zealand, he has achieved so much.

‘‘Our priority as the team on the ground will be to get on with the job at hand and continue on the great foundation in place at Taupo Motorsport Park.

‘‘It will be like a third child; we’ve learnt plenty of things with the first two ‘kids’ and it’s highly likely — like all third children — Taupo will be slightly spoilt, able to get away with a bit more than the older two kids, and I have no doubt it will surprise us all from time to time.’’

Mr Quinn’s Keltic Motorsport has a long track record of founding, investing in, managing and growing motorsport circuits and entertainment facilities.