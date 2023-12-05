Joy as giant cultural landmark unveiled

Central Otago’s cultural history has come to the fore with the unveiling of a tohu whenua, or landmark, in the Ida Valley.

A sculpture depicting the Ngāi Tahu puraka (myth) of Kōpūwai — a giant who lived on the banks of the Mata-Au/Clutha River with his two-headed dogs — was unveiled opposite the Idaburn Dam, near Oturehua, in a small ceremony yesterday.

The project was commissioned by Transpower following the completion of its Clutha Upper Waitaki Line Project to increase power line capacity in Central Otago.

About 30 people attended the unveiling, which included a blessing and speeches from involved parties, followed by morning tea.

Project director Roy Noble said the unveiling of the tohu whenua was recognition of the company’s working relationship with manu whenua.

"Everyone being part of this has turned it into a success."

Transpower had been working with Aukaha, a mana whenua-owned consultancy group, to develop the project in the past 18 months.

The location of the sculpture was chosen due to its relation to the story of Kōpūwai, Mr Noble said.

"In the distance is the Old Man Range and the Obelisk — it ties it all in."

Transpower, Ida and Maniototo Valley community members and mana whenua celebrate a tohu whenua (landmark) erected near Oturehua yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Ōtākou mana whenua representative Paulette Tamati-Elliffe said the unveiling was a great opportunity to celebrate the visualisation of a cultural narrative.

"As mana whenua, it really does represent our long-standing, enduring, intergradational relationship we have with these places."

Seeing the project come to life had been amazing, she said.

"To see it standing proudly there — reminding us of that narrative and our connection — is just so fulfilling."

When power infrastructure was first put on the land, there were few conversations with mana whenua; being approached by Transpower for the project was a step forward.

"[For] future generations to come — not just Kāi Tahu — but for all people of New Zealand, it’s just a great visual reminder of our past."

