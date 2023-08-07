Lantern release a soaring finale for winter festival

An "absolutely magical" scene took place above Cromwell as a thousand lanterns took to the night sky on Saturday.

Looking like a scene from a Disney movie, there were squeals of delight — and some hair-raising moments — as people gathered at the Big Fruit Reserve to release their lanterns.

The event was the finale of Light Up Winter, an annual community celebration to bring some light into the darkness of winter.

After six years, the event is now a staple on the calendar for many, attracting crowds from throughout Central Otago, Queenstown and Wanaka.

Fairy Katie Lindsay, of Flame Entertainment, and Stellaluna King, 3, of Queenstown, were among the crowd at Light Up Winter. PHOTOS: SHANNON THOMSON

Craft markets and food stalls, illuminated fairies, a fire dancer, a Light Up Hat parade and performances by band Tom Goes to the Mayor were on offer, as well as free children’s craft workshops led by the Creative Workshop Co during the day.

Making a hat in a workshop was six-year-old Ivy Stanger, of Pisa Moorings.

Ivy’s gold rabbit hat, complete with green ears, flashing eyes and feathers, was made with the help of her mum and worn proudly around the Cromwell Mall.

When asked her favourite thing about Light Up Winter, Ivy told the Otago Daily Times: "My hat."

Holding their lanterns ahead of the release on Saturday night are Olga Cabrera (left), of Peru, and Pamela Espinoza, of Ecuador.

Connecting the community was the heart behind Light Up Winter, event marketing and communications manager Tanya Dennis said.

"It’s about connection — we are a growing community, I think it’s so important for us to get together, make new connections. We have people who are newcomers to Cromwell and the wider region so this opportunity is not just for those who are long established in this area but its for newcomers too", she said.

"Connecting family, friends, and community — and enjoying the spectacular mass lantern release which is absolutely magical."

Releasing his lantern at Light Up Winter in Cromwell on Saturday is Joao Souza, 5, of Queenstown. About a thousand lanterns were released as part of the annual community event.

Last year, the event moved across the road to the Big Fruit Reserve carpark after it outgrew the Cromwell Mall — but this year it moved closer to home, the Mall carpark, with the location providing more shelter as well as space.

"It’s been fantastic", Mrs Dennis said.

"I’d say this has been one of the best years we’ve done. The weather has been superb ... the attraction of the event is growing. We’re seeing participants from across the region, which has been fantastic, so I’d say this one of the biggest we’ve had here in Cromwell."

