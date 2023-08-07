Lantern release a soaring finale for winter festival

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An "absolutely magical" scene took place above Cromwell as a thousand lanterns took to the night sky on Saturday.
Looking like a scene from a Disney movie, there were squeals of delight — and some hair-raising moments — as people gathered at the Big Fruit Reserve to release their lanterns.
The event was the finale of Light Up Winter, an annual community celebration to bring some light into the darkness of winter.
After six years, the event is now a staple on the calendar for many, attracting crowds from throughout Central Otago, Queenstown and Wanaka.
Making a hat in a workshop was six-year-old Ivy Stanger, of Pisa Moorings.
Ivy’s gold rabbit hat, complete with green ears, flashing eyes and feathers, was made with the help of her mum and worn proudly around the Cromwell Mall.
When asked her favourite thing about Light Up Winter, Ivy told the Otago Daily Times: "My hat."
"It’s about connection — we are a growing community, I think it’s so important for us to get together, make new connections. We have people who are newcomers to Cromwell and the wider region so this opportunity is not just for those who are long established in this area but its for newcomers too", she said.
"Connecting family, friends, and community — and enjoying the spectacular mass lantern release which is absolutely magical."
"It’s been fantastic", Mrs Dennis said.
"I’d say this has been one of the best years we’ve done. The weather has been superb ... the attraction of the event is growing. We’re seeing participants from across the region, which has been fantastic, so I’d say this one of the biggest we’ve had here in Cromwell."