Local martial arts athlete back on the world stage

Cromwell athlete Shyla Mulholland, 14, with her martial arts coach Jason Magnago-Smith (left) and her father Marcus Mulholland (right). PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

She’s dislocated her father’s jaw and has beaten her coach — but last week, Cromwell martial arts athlete Shyla Mulholland, 14, left for Hawaii, where she would grapple with girls her own age and weight at a world championship competition.

Last year, the Cromwell College year 10 pupil squared up for the first time against the best in the world at a series of United States competitions.

She brought home three state championship belts and North American Grappling Association (Naga) world championship silver and bronze medals.

Two weeks ago, she got her father and training partner Marcus Mulholland in a chokehold that dislocated his jaw.

Last week, the nine-year veteran of Brazilian jujitsu, kickboxing and mixed martial arts, spent the second week of her term one school holidays going for gold in the expert division of the Naga world championships.

"She is very, very dangerous. She also beat me last week. That is a big trophy ... and sparked a celebration from me," her Cromwell coach Jason Magnago-Smith told the Central Otago News — sparking a grin from Shyla.

"I’m ready," she said.

Shyla has been training hard the last six months for her second tilt at world domination.

"I train every day for two and a-half hours, between 6pm and 8.30pm after school ... I will be switching to more mixed martial arts after this [competition]," she said.

Mr Mulholland, said his daughter typically wore a "poker face" while competing and accepted a win or loss with equal calmness.

"She never makes a big deal out of the result," he said.

He had faith his daughter would win a world championship in age group or adult competition .

"But the biggest thing for me is here is a 14-year-old girl going into the worlds from a small town."

Magnago-Smith has been doing martial arts for 18 years and coaching Shyla for about three years.

He works with Mr Mulholland to come up with a training plan that focuses on improving Shyla’s technique and adding to her repertoire of skills.

"My goal is for her to beat me — for every single student to beat me. I have a limited time to get everyone to beat me," he said.

"I am pinching myself ... she knows all the techniques I know."

Mr Mulholland said the sport required speed, flexibility, endurance, confidence and the ability to be a contortionist and super-calm.

Shyla said she was feeling 100% for the world competition.

Mr Mulholland said that was all he could ask for.

"Getting there is key," he said.

Cromwell’s club, Team Hammerhead Central, has about 50 members.