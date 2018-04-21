More info wanted before plan gets nod

The Vincent Community Board wants more information on a proposed dog park and walking track on the Clyde Town Belt before approving a management plan for Clyde’s recreational reserves.

A management plan would provide Clyde residents with certainty on how the reserves would be managed.At a meeting earlier this week the board discussed the draft Clyde reserve management plan in detail.

Four of the 40 submitters made presentations to the board at the meeting — Daphne Hull on behalf of the Otago Central Rail Trail Trust, Pat Tyrell of Clyde, Glen Callanan of Clyde and Crystal Currie of Alexandra.

Mrs Currie said she wanted a dog park in a 2.9-hectare reserve between Dunstan Hospital and Dunstan Golf Course.

While the board acknowledged there was community support for the dog park, some members thought the costs could be prohibitive and more work needed to be done to understand how viable a dog park would be.

Signage in Clyde, particularly from the town centre to the Rail Trail and mobility access in certain areas were recognised as issues by some submitters.

The board discussed all submissions, which took about two hours.

Changes would be made to the draft of the plan for the board’s approval and the report on the park and track would be completed by the Central Otago District Council.

