Motorcyclist killed in Central crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a single motorcycle which left the Luggate-Cromwell Road (State Highway 6) near Mt Pisa, about 10.30am yesterday.
The bike and rider had come to the attention of police earlier in the morning due to the manner of riding, the spokeswoman said.
Inquiries were under way to locate it when the crash was reported.
The highway was closed while the serious crash unit investigated and, the spokeswoman said.
A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alert said diversions were lifted about 3.40pm.
A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter responded but was not required.
Chief Fire Officer Neil Gillespie, of Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade, said two appliances and a support vehicle from Cromwell attended.