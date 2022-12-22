Motorcyclist killed in Central crash

Part of State Highway 6 between Luggate and Cromwell was closed for a time yesterday following a fatal crash. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Central Otago police were seeking a motorcycle being ridden dangerously shortly before it was involved in a fatal crash.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a single motorcycle which left the Luggate-Cromwell Road (State Highway 6) near Mt Pisa, about 10.30am yesterday.

The bike and rider had come to the attention of police earlier in the morning due to the manner of riding, the spokeswoman said.

Inquiries were under way to locate it when the crash was reported.

The highway was closed while the serious crash unit investigated and, the spokeswoman said.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alert said diversions were lifted about 3.40pm.

A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter responded but was not required.

Chief Fire Officer Neil Gillespie, of Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade, said two appliances and a support vehicle from Cromwell attended.

