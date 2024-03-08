Friday, 8 March 2024

No mis-bee-haviour: 'Stolen' hives mystery solved

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Police say they are buzzing after solving the mystery of a dozen beehives missing from a property near Cromwell.

    Southern District Police last night called for sightings of a "hive-laden vehicle" after the hives were believed stolen from a Mt Pisa property overnight on Monday.

    This morning, however, police reported the hives had been found.

    "Police bee-lieve no theft has occurred," police said in a statement.

    Police thanked the public for their assistance in providing information.

     

     

    Advertisement