No mis-bee-haviour: 'Stolen' hives mystery solved

Police say they are buzzing after solving the mystery of a dozen beehives missing from a property near Cromwell.

Southern District Police last night called for sightings of a "hive-laden vehicle" after the hives were believed stolen from a Mt Pisa property overnight on Monday.

This morning, however, police reported the hives had been found.

"Police bee-lieve no theft has occurred," police said in a statement.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in providing information.