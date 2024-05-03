Cyclist left bloodied in Dunedin road rage

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A cyclist was left with blood on his clothes after a confrontation with a motorist turned violent in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 34--year-old male driver confronted the cyclist after the cyclist allegedly cut him off at the intersection of Thomas Burns Ave and Bombay St yesterday afternoon.

"Both got into a very heated argument and were pushing and grabbing each other," Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver left the area before police arrived but was spoken to over the phone.

Police also spoke to the 39-year-old cyclist and witnesses and the investigations were continuing.