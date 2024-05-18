New school hall opened

PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Grant Braes School pupils Millie Curtis and Manu Herbert, both 10, touch some pounamu given to the school by Jennifer and Ewan Duff at the opening of its new school hall, Awhi Rito, yesterday morning.

Principal Gareth Taylor said Awhi Rito meant metaphorically a space that would embrace and nurture the pupils.

The hall took about two years to build.

Awhi Rito.

He was looking forward to having the whole school of about 220 pupils present for assemblies in the hall as well it being used for community events, Mr Taylor said.

The hall had utilities, including accessible toilets and an attached kitchenette. Inset: Grants Braes School pupils run outside their new hall yesterday.