Person found dead in Invercargill

Police near the scene in Invercargill on Sunday morning. Photo: Nina Tapu

Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the centre of Invercargill this morning.

The body was found near the intersection of Sydney and St Andrew streets, close to the Northern Tavern, Stuff reports.

Police were alerted at 9.25am, and said that no further information was available.

Cordons have been put in place and people have been asked to avoid the area while they carry out their investigation.