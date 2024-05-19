Pies from the ground up

PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

Talk about an underground pie.

Mana Tahuna Charitable Trust has diversified, selling hangi pies in collaboration with Auckland-based Hangi Master.

But the pies, containing pork or chicken, potato, kumara, pumpkin, cabbage, stuffing and a watercress gravy, are just a taste of things to come.

Hangi Master boss Rewi Spraggon says working with Mana Tahuna, they’re planning to set up a hangi pit, near Queenstown’s CBD, later this year.

Hangi is a traditional method of Maori cooking, in which food is steamed over hot coals in baskets in underground ovens.

Spraggon says bringing the authentic cuisine to Queenstown is "a dream come true", and will enable residents and visitors to experience a truly authentic taste of Aotearoa.

Mana Tahuna CEO Mike Rewi says the collaboration’s "more than just a business venture".

"It’s a commitment to celebrate and preserve our heritage in a way that we can celebrate our culture with people of all backgrounds."

Punters keen for a box of 12 hangi pies — which cost $60 — can email info@manatahuna.co.nz.

They can be picked up at noon every Friday from Mana Tahuna, at 5 Sutherland Lane, Frankton.

— OLIVIA JUDD