One dead in Cromwell crash

One person has died in a crash involving a car and motorbike in Cromwell this morning.

State Highway 6, Kawarau Gorge Rd, was closed near McNulty Rd after the collision was reported about 10.30am today, police said.

One person died at the scene and a second person sustained serious injuries, police said in a statement.

Hato Hone St John said a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.

A patient had been assessed as being in a serious condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for Helicopters Otago later confirmed a person had been flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Firefighting crews were sent from Cromwell to assist police and ambulance services.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.