Driver airlifted after Alexandra crash

The driver of a vehicle which crashed off the road near Alexandra this morning has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

Acting road policing manager for Otago Lakes Central Bruce Martin said it appeared the female driver lost control coming through the corner on Earnscleugh Road but the event was still being investigated.

The driver was freed from the vehicle by firefighters.

She had injuries to her head but was talking, which was always a good sign, he said.

A helicopter had been called as as precaution and the driver flown to Dunedin hospital.

The road had been reopened.