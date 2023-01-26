Thursday, 26 January 2023

Updated 5.45 pm

One seriously hurt in fiery crash near Roxburgh

    By Oscar Francis
    One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a fiery crash near Roxburgh. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a car had rolled into a paddock and caught fire, which spread to nearby trees shortly before 4pm. 

    Firefighters Millers Flat and Roxburgh stations were battling to bring the blaze under control. 

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person had been flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition from the crash. 

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

