One seriously hurt in fiery crash near Roxburgh

One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a fiery crash near Roxburgh.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a car had rolled into a paddock and caught fire, which spread to nearby trees shortly before 4pm.
Firefighters Millers Flat and Roxburgh stations were battling to bring the blaze under control.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person had been flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition from the crash.