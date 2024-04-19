Opportunity to try indoor bowls available

PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Keeping active and occupied can be challenging during winter, but the Central Otago Indoor Bowls Association may have a solution.

There will be an opportunity to try indoor bowls on Saturday at 1pm in the Dunstan High School gymnasium.

Indoor bowls could be played purely socially or highly competitively. The bowls were smaller than those for the outdoor game, making them easier to handle.

Various stances were allowed from kneeling to standing and everything in between.

Anyone keen to try indoor bowls would be welcome. Flat shoes were a requirement, along with $5 for the venue hire and a plate or raffle prize.

Bowls and tuition would be provided.