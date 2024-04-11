Pedal power for over 20 years

Riders are briefed ahead of taking part in the annual Top Bike event in Alexandra last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Top Bike has been inspiring Central Otago youngsters to get on their bikes for over two decades.

Last week, more than 350 pupils from years 5 to 8 from throughout Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes took part in the annual event at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Pupils took part in a team time trial through the forest, a grass track race and a skills test — which involved riding a see-saw and a "small drop".

Sport Central regional co-ordinator Jo Knight said Top Bike was held in partnership with Cycling Southland and had been running for more than 20 years.

In that time "a number" of Top Bike riders had gone on to pursue cycling, eventually representing New Zealand at the Olympics and world championships.

It was a great entry level event to get children motivated and inspired in cycling, she said.

"It’s a team event and it’s probably the only cycling event that kids would get to do at this age group," she said.

"The kids are loving it. They’re all having a great time.

"It’s cool to see kids just giving it a go and having a good time on their bikes."