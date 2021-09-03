Photographer makes cover with Air NZ

Visual content creator Will Nelson’s image is the cover shot for the September issue of Air New Zealand’s Kia Ora magazine. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Will Nelson’s photography career is taking flight.

The 20-year-old visual content creator’s photography work is gracing the cover of the September issue of Air New Zealand’s Kia Ora magazine.

Studying for a bachelor’s degree in creative media production in Wellington, Mr Nelson regularly returns home to Central Otago to capture content for Tourism Central Otago.

He grew up in the district and regularly captured his passion for the outdoors through the lens.

Tourism Central Otago general manager Dylan Rushbrook said the organisation was "absolutely stoked" to see Mr Nelson’s work on the magazine cover.

"For such a young man, he has an incredible skill and eye for capturing what make this place special," Mr Rushbrook said.

It was believed to be the first time Central Otago had featured on the magazine’s cover, he said.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Air New Zealand would not be supplying the in-flight magazine to essential workers travelling, but copies were being sent to Gold and Gold Elite members.

