Pigs on the loose on Central highway

Police are responding to reports of a big pig and little pig causing problems for road users on a Central Otago highway.

A police spokeswoman said officers were sent to the Luggate-Cromwell Rd (State Highway 6), near Queensberry, about 12.20pm today.

While no cars had hit the pigs, a vehicle had to swerve after one of the animals stopped in front of it, the spokeswoman said.

One of the pigs was pink, the other was brown and black.

They had been running all over the road and animal control had also been called, the spokeswoman said.

