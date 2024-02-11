Power out again in Central Otago

A sign on a shop window in Alexandra shows customers it is closed due to the power outage on January 19. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Hundreds of Aurora Energy customers in Central Otago were again without power for the third time in recent weeks.

The outage began at 9am today and according to the line company's website areas the affected were: Beaumont, Ettrick, Island Block, Lake Onslow, Millers Flat, Raes Junction and Teviot.

Some 430 customers were affected, but by 11.30am the company said it was less than five customers, and just after 1.15pm confirmed the outage had been fixed.

It was a cold morning at just 8degC, and there were many elderly people living in the affected area.

A resident in Millers Flat said the power went out about 9am, but was back on when he returned to his home just after 11am.

He said there was a fresh dusting of snow on some hills in Central Otago this morning.

Looking down towards Millers Flat from Lake Onslow Rd. It was a grey and chilly morning. Photo: supplied

On Friday, power was out for customers in parts of Alexandra and as far as Lauder for up to 10 hours at some properties.

Meanwhile, Aurora has not found a cause for a power outage on January 19, which affected nearly 8000 customers from Clyde to Beaumont and St Bathans.

General manager for network operations Matt Settle said at the time that one of the two lines that feed the Central Otago network from the Clyde grid exit point (where Aurora Energy takes electricity from Transpower’s national grid) was out of service to enable Transpower to undertake essential maintenance on their grid assets.

The remaining single line was designed to cope with being the sole supply.

A fault on the working line cut supply to all customers. If both lines were operating the fault would not have been noticed, Mr Settle said.

Transpower, the government-owned agency that connects electricity generators to major electricity users and distribution networks such as Aurora, has warned of rolling electricity outages during the coming winter.

Their Winter Outlook has highlighted the risks if winter is severe because of pressures on ensuring sufficient generation, maintaining the lines network and managing increasing demand.

julie.asher@alliedpress.co.nz