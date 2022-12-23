Probe into Central Otago house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A fire that damaged a house in Central Otago is to be investigated.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to Ida Valley Back Rd about 1.15am yesterday.
Crews from Alexandra, Omakau and a tanker from Dunstan station responded and on arrival found a well-involved fire, he said.
Due to the rural location, a water relay was set up, and a third appliance with breathing apparatus called for.
A fire investigator had been called to the scene, the spokesman said.