Probe into Central Otago house fire

A fire that damaged a house in Central Otago is to be investigated.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to Ida Valley Back Rd about 1.15am yesterday.

Crews from Alexandra, Omakau and a tanker from Dunstan station responded and on arrival found a well-involved fire, he said.

Due to the rural location, a water relay was set up, and a third appliance with breathing apparatus called for.

A fire investigator had been called to the scene, the spokesman said.

