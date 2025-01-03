QR code brings new age of technology to arts trail

The Central Otago Arts Trail has phased out brochures in preference of a smaller card with a QR code linking to its website.

Central Otago District Arts Trust arts co-ordinator Rebekah de Jong said the move from the brochure to a card allowed the trust to be more flexible with information as well as more environmentally and financially sustainable.

The arts trail is a directory of Central Otago artists who have studios in their homes that they open for the public to visit, as well as a directory of commercial galleries.

The main issue with brochures was that they would be printed and outdated almost immediately due to people wanting to be removed from the trail or because a gallery had closed, Mrs de Jong said.

With the new card, people can scan the QR code, which takes them to the arts trail website where they can get all the information they need, with the trust being able to ensure it is up to date.

New to the trail is a directory of public art, where background information about murals and sculptures can be found online.

Not only was the trail set up to support artists, but also to provide something different for tourists visiting, she said.

"Arts tourism in the area is getting quite prolific, so it's nice to be able to offer a service like that for the area."

Along with the introduction of the cards, there were plans to upgrade the website this year to make it more current, Mrs de Jong said.