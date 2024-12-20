Rare 4WD station trip

Alexandra Lions 4WD event convener Barry McCall, left, and club president Murray Anderson consider possible options for next year’s 4WD excursion. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Central Otago is full of hidden places to explore but permission and suitable vehicles can be a problem.

Alexandra Lions Club have offered a solution to hurdles for many years and will do again next month with their annual Beyond the Locked Gates excursion.

Alexandra Lions four-wheel-drive (4WD) event convener Barry McCall said January’s trip would be a tour across Earnscleugh Station, guided by owner Alistair Campbell.

The full day-trip would be a rare opportunity to travel around the 20,000ha property into places the public could never normally go, Mr McCall said.

Earnscleugh Station is renowned for ultra-fine merino fleece including some as fine as 10micron — a human hair is 60micron.

Registrations for the trip, which will be limited to 40 4WD vehicles, close on January 1 for the trip on January 5.

The track is not suitable for 4WD cars.

Anyone wanting to go but without an appropriate vehicle, or with spare seats, could go on a register and the Lions would match as many as possible.

Vehicles will meet at the IceInLine carpark, in Alexandra, and leave from there after a briefing.

To register or for more information contact alexandra.4x4@lionsclubs.org.nz