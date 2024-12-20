Friday, 20 December 2024

Rare 4WD station trip

    By Julie Asher
    Alexandra Lions 4WD event convener Barry McCall, left, and club president Murray Anderson consider possible options for next year’s 4WD excursion. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Central Otago is full of hidden places to explore but permission and suitable vehicles can be a problem.

    Alexandra Lions Club have offered a solution to hurdles for many years and will do again next month with their annual Beyond the Locked Gates excursion.

    Alexandra Lions four-wheel-drive (4WD) event convener Barry McCall said January’s trip would be a tour across Earnscleugh Station, guided by owner Alistair Campbell.

    The full day-trip would be a rare opportunity to travel around the 20,000ha property into places the public could never normally go, Mr McCall said.

    Earnscleugh Station is renowned for ultra-fine merino fleece including some as fine as 10micron — a human hair is 60micron.

    Registrations for the trip, which will be limited to 40 4WD vehicles, close on January 1 for the trip on January 5.

    The track is not suitable for 4WD cars.

    Anyone wanting to go but without an appropriate vehicle, or with spare seats, could go on a register and the Lions would match as many as possible.

    Vehicles will meet at the IceInLine carpark, in Alexandra, and leave from there after a briefing.

    To register or for more information contact alexandra.4x4@lionsclubs.org.nz

