Photo: Shannon Thomson

A Central Otago home has been badly damaged in a fire this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received a call about 3pm for a roof fire in a single-storey house on Fruitlands Roxburgh Rd near Shingle Creek.

The roof of the property had since collapsed.

Crews from Roxburgh, Alexandra and Millers Flat attended the blaze.