Search for driver after ute hits cyclist in Cromwell

A cyclist has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Cromwell this morning.

Police have yet to talk to the driver, who immediately drove away from the scene.

The incident was at the intersection of Shortcut Rd and Partridge Rd about 7.45am.

Police described the vehicle as a metallic blue double-cab ute, with a bull bar and off-road tyres.

Police asked the driver, or anyone with information, to call 105.