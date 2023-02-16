Slip at water park sparks chopper callout

Kiwi Water Park. Photo: ODT Files

A helicopter was called to assist after a man slipped while visiting a Central Otago water park today.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was called to the Luggate-Cromwell Road at Lowburn about 11.10am today.

An ambulance and a helicopter attended and a patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

Kiwi Water Park owner Emily Rutherford said the incident happened at the facility but did not happen on any equipment.

The man had slipped while talking to a friend and injured his leg.

He seemed in good spirits and would make a full recovery, Ms Rutherford said.

