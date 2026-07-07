Snow cuts power to hundreds

Snow blankets the ground at Stanley's Hotel, Macraes. PHOTO: MARIE MACKINNON

Snow damage has left hundreds without power in Central Otago.

About 300 households remained without power in Clarks Junction, Hindon, Redbank, Ranfurly, Waipiata-Kyeburn and Middlemarch-Bald Hill, PowerNet said in a social media update yesterday.

That number was expected to increase overnight.

PowerNet said it had found more than 30 broken poles and more than 20 broken cross-arms.

Teams and equipment from Invercargill, Gore, Balclutha, Ranfurly and Palmerston were working to restore power.

A generator was on the way for the Clarks Junction-Hindon line, which it said was the ‘‘most impacted’’.

However, it added it could not guarantee the power would be back on overnight. The safety of its team was a priority, as conditions remained treacherous.

NZ Transport Agency urged caution on roads across the South Island as more snow, heavy rain or ice could make for dangerous driving conditions overnight. — Allied Media