Snow cuts power to hundreds

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About 300 households remained without power in Clarks Junction, Hindon, Redbank, Ranfurly, Waipiata-Kyeburn and Middlemarch-Bald Hill, PowerNet said in a social media update yesterday.
That number was expected to increase overnight.
PowerNet said it had found more than 30 broken poles and more than 20 broken cross-arms.
Teams and equipment from Invercargill, Gore, Balclutha, Ranfurly and Palmerston were working to restore power.
A generator was on the way for the Clarks Junction-Hindon line, which it said was the ‘‘most impacted’’.
However, it added it could not guarantee the power would be back on overnight. The safety of its team was a priority, as conditions remained treacherous.
NZ Transport Agency urged caution on roads across the South Island as more snow, heavy rain or ice could make for dangerous driving conditions overnight. — Allied Media