Something for everyone

PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Easter Pop Up Market co-organiser Sue Noble-Adams, of Clyde, displays some of the items for sale at this weekend’s market.

The market will be held on Saturday in the Clyde Memorial Hall, and a large percentage of proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Society.

Mrs Noble-Adams said Easter weekend was a great time to have a market because there was a massive influx of visitors to the region.

Two of her daughters had been treated for breast cancer and she wanted to raise funds and awareness for cancer support and research.

The market would also include a stall of donated goods and proceeds from these items would go directly to the charities.

"Every cent of it," Mrs Noble-Adams said.

Holding the event in the Clyde Memorial Hall meant the event would go ahead rain or shine.

"[It is] giving visitors somewhere to go and something to look at.

"It doesn’t matter the weather. We’re going to have fun doing it."

Baking and produce, new and second-hand clothing and pottery were some of the wares on offer.

Dunedin-based dress rental service Love Me, Rent Me will be selling former rental dresses.

Mrs Noble-Adams hoped to make the market an annual event.