Life-saving Cromwell man wins national award

Honoured ... Truck driver Michael Baty, of Cromwell, has been awarded the New Zealand Road Safety National Community Service Award for his actions. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Life-saving truck driver Michael Baty says he was just doing what anyone would have done.

But his actions from last year this week have been nationally recognised for locating a missing woman in critical condition.

His quick-action in an emergency incident was honoured at the New Zealand Road Safety, Emergency Response and Healthcare Awards, in Christchurch yesterday.

The Cromwell man was given the Community Service award.

“I feel pretty privileged to be recognised… I was just doing what I thought anyone would do — keeping an eye out after seeing all the police activity and posts online,” Mr Baty said.

Mr Baty was driving along State Highway 6 in his work truck, last November, slowing down for work being done on the Nevis Bluff. Out of the corner of his eye he spotted something red.

It was a car, covered by branches with Allanton woman Colleen Reid trapped inside.

A search had been under way for more than a day to look for Mrs Reid who had failed to turn up at Queenstown Airport to pick up a relative.

Mr Baty recalled the emergency scene to the Otago Daily Times — getting out of his truck and approaching an overturned vehicle he had spotted in the shrubbery off the road.

“I don’t know if you can prepare yourself for something like that, because you don’t know what you’re going to see… I’m just thankful she was alive.”

He called 111 immediately after finding her conscious.

Mrs Reid of Dunedin, had suffered a medical event, lost control of her car, and was trapped inside it for more than 24 hours.

An extensive land and air search by police had failed to spot her, as did hundreds of other cars passing through.

Police had publicised her disappearance — which Mr Baty was aware of.

Senior Sergeant Steven Watt emphasised how vital Mr Baty’s actions were when putting him up for the national award.

“Without Mr Baty she would most likely would not have been found in time and would have perished,” Mr Watt’s nomination wrote.

“I have no doubt that his dedication to finding Colleen saved her life.”

He said the incident highlighted the importance of the community in emergency situations and an individual who took the time to listen to police calls for assistance and actively helped.

Aside from the award, Mr Baty was also recognised on the day of the incident.

“With it being a small town, the helicopter pilot knew my boss and he called him and said, ‘your driver’s a legend’.”

Mr Baty’s award was established by the The New Zealand Road Safety, Emergency Response and Healthcare Awards (NZRSERHA) to recognise members of the community who have provided outstanding care or support to a road trauma victim and for making an influential difference to their treatment, recovery or rehabilitation.

By Lauren Pattemore