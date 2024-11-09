New board chairman elected

The United States presidential campaign lasted near-on two years and the two contenders spent more than $US2 billion ($NZ3.3b) on the campaign.

On Thursday, the Vincent Community Board elected its new chairman in six minutes.

Jayden Cromb steps into the role previously held by Tamah Alley.

Ms Alley was voted in by the Central Otago District Council as district mayor last week after Tim Cadogan resigned.

Mr Cromb, a first-term member of the board, grew up in Central Otago, leaving briefly to study social services in Dunedin.

He is a former chairman of the Alexandra Council of Social Services and Alexandra and Districts Youth Trust, and current presiding member of The Terrace School.

He was the only nomination for the chairman’s role and was unanimously supported.

Dr Roger Browne was selected as the board’s deputy chairman.

Mr Cromb will chair his first board meeting next month.

