Retirement village garden shortlisted

Gardening enthusiasts have made a communal space at Aurum on Clutha their own, impressing a national judging panel in the process. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A group of green-thumbed residents at Aurum on Clutha in Clyde are finalists in the Retirement Villages Association (RVA) Sustainability Awards.

One solid growing season in, the resident-led project at the village to establish a community garden has caught the eye of judges.

Village manager Sonya Attfield said about 18 months ago some of the residents came to her with an idea of starting their own garden and a space was made available for their use.

"HPA [the builders on site] made some large planter boxes, and the residents took it from there," she said.

A 15-strong gardening club had been established.

They meet regularly meeting for Tuesday morning working bees and they are eyeing expansion as more residents look to join.

Group convener and keen gardener Ray Wright said a tunnel house, shed and worm farm added to the set-up.

Potatoes, shallots, red onions, carrots, salad greens, silverbeet, spinach, peppers, rhubarb and rocket had all been grown, with an impressive tomato crop — grown both indoors and out — the "highlight", Mr Wright said.

"The food just kept coming ... At the end of the season, we had a lot of produce left, and we made pickles, which are being distributed around the members."

While the cooler weather meant jobs in the garden had slowed, a winter crop of leeks, brassicas and onions was already in the ground, he said.

Alongside the produce, the garden had also provided a place for connection, and friendships had grown.

"Most gardeners are individuals ... but this group of 15 have all brought their own strengths to the garden and therefore it has been a wonderful learning curve for all of us, particularly me," Mr Wright said.

Ms Attfield said many of the residents at the village had a lifelong love of gardening and providing the outdoor area allowed them "the continuation of that passion".

She would often see residents popping out to the garden to grab a homegrown ingredient to add to a meal, while any excess made available to other residents, she said.

Nine environmental and community projects throughout the country had made the shortlist to take the top spots at the RVA awards.

The winners will be announced at the organisation’s conference later this month.