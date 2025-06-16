Naseby residents asked to conserve water

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A conserve water notice has been issued for Naseby, which is experiencing problems with its supply after recent heavy rain.

The Central Otago District Council said in a statement the quality of the town's source water was currently preventing the production of clean water, so "consequently, we will be relying on our stored water supplies".

The notice took effect from 10.45am today.

The council urged residents to reduce water usage "to help extend this stored water as long as possible, until we can get the treatment plant up and running again".

The rain also affected water supplies to Ranfurly, Omakau and Ophir. On Friday, boil water notices were issued for all three towns, and the council's website this morning showed those as still in place. An update is expected later today.