Pedestrian's death in Roxburgh referred to coroner

The death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh last week has been referred to the coroner, police said.

Emergency services were called to the crash, between Tamblyn Rd and Selkirk Pl, about 7.20pm last Monday.

The person was a pedestrian and died at the scene.

Police said they were providing support to their next of kin.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

SH8 was closed for several hours before being reopened. — APL